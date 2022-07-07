Vice President Nguyen Thi Anh Xuan and Minister of Labour Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, present scholarships to disadvantaged children at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended a classical music performance programme to raise funds for children with extremely difficult circumstances at Hanoi Opera House on July 6.



Vice President Xuan, who is also Chairwoman of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) Sponsorship Council, and Minister of Labour Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, presented scholarships worth 2 million VND (around 86 USD) each for 20 disadvantaged children in Thach That district of Hanoi.

Participants at the programme (Photo: VNA)



At the programme, Director of NFVC Hoang Van Tien received over 2 billion VND (85,560 USD) in donations from individuals and organisations to support children with extremely difficult circumstances.

“Dream Concert” is a classical music programme with high artistic and profound humanity. It saw the performance of talented young artists who have affirmed their position in the country and abroad such as pianist Nguyen Viet Trung, violinists Nguyen Thien Minh and Hoang Ho Khanh Van, violist Phung Hoai Thu, and cellist Tran Hong Nhung./.