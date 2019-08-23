Hanoi (VNA) - A special music and song programme to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam Music Day - the festival to honour Vietnamese music, will take place at the Hanoi Opera House on September 3, organisers announced on August 23.



The programme will be joined by the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, the Traditional Music Orchestra from the Vietnam National Academy of Music, and the Central Military Orchestra.



It will feature classic works of famous Vietnamese composers such as Nguyen Dinh Phuc, Do Nhuan, Chu Minh, Nguyen Tai Tue, Nguyen Dinh Thi and Van Ky.



The works will be performed by well-known artists Quang Tho, Trong Tan, Anh Tho and Lan Anh, among others.



Chairman of the Vietnamese Musicians' Association Do Hong Quan said the event aims to mark the 50 years of the implementation of President Ho Chi Minh's Testament and his death anniversary.



It will also contribute to honouring musicians and singers, thus promoting traditional and revolutionary values of the national music, he added.-VNA