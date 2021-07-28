Music project for young artists launched
Young artists are encouraged to take part in a music project called Production House, recently launched by Bpro Entertainment in HCM City.
Young artists are encouraged to take part in a music project called Production House launched by Bpro Entertainment last week in HCM City. Photo courtesy of the producer
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Young artists are encouraged to take part in a music project called Production House, recently launched by Bpro Entertainment in HCM City.
The project aims to seek new talent and help them develop their art as well as bring music closer to audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Production House will help young singers, music producers and mixers to release new MVs and albums featuring Vietnamese songs.
The project’s first production, Co Ai Cho Toi Hay (Who Tell Me Why), was released on July 18 and has attracted 200,000 views on YouTube.
The MV features young artist XAN as a producer, songwriter and lead singer. It also features the voice of pop singer Trinh Thang Binh, the project’s founder.
XAN, 23, began his career in 2018 after his first hit, Hongkong 1, was No1 on ZingMP3’s Zingchat, the country’s most popular music site. XAN and his partner, singer Nguyen Trong Tai, wrote, composed and produced Hongkong1.
His second MV as a producer, Khac Biet To Lon (The Big Difference), was released last year and has attracted more than 60 million views on YouTube.
“I think Production House is a great opportunity for young singers, musicians and producers to introduce their art and experience their passion,” XAN told local media.
To guarantee the success of Production House in the pandemic fight, the project’s founder Binh has worked with his partners to spend 2 billion VND (90,000 USD) on three home studios with high-quality recording equipment.
“We will produce and release one MV by young artists every two months,” said Binh, who has been involved in the music industry since 2006./.
The project aims to seek new talent and help them develop their art as well as bring music closer to audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Production House will help young singers, music producers and mixers to release new MVs and albums featuring Vietnamese songs.
The project’s first production, Co Ai Cho Toi Hay (Who Tell Me Why), was released on July 18 and has attracted 200,000 views on YouTube.
The MV features young artist XAN as a producer, songwriter and lead singer. It also features the voice of pop singer Trinh Thang Binh, the project’s founder.
XAN, 23, began his career in 2018 after his first hit, Hongkong 1, was No1 on ZingMP3’s Zingchat, the country’s most popular music site. XAN and his partner, singer Nguyen Trong Tai, wrote, composed and produced Hongkong1.
His second MV as a producer, Khac Biet To Lon (The Big Difference), was released last year and has attracted more than 60 million views on YouTube.
“I think Production House is a great opportunity for young singers, musicians and producers to introduce their art and experience their passion,” XAN told local media.
To guarantee the success of Production House in the pandemic fight, the project’s founder Binh has worked with his partners to spend 2 billion VND (90,000 USD) on three home studios with high-quality recording equipment.
“We will produce and release one MV by young artists every two months,” said Binh, who has been involved in the music industry since 2006./.