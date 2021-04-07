Music projects to connect Vietnamese, German artists
Germany’s Goethe-Institut will conduct two musical projects in Vietnam this year as part of efforts to introduce contemporary music. - Illustrative image (Photo: Inspirito)Hanoi (VNA) - Germany’s Goethe-Institut will conduct two musical projects in Vietnam this year as part of efforts to introduce contemporary music based on linking artists living in Vietnam and Germany.
The institute announced its plans at a press conference on April 6.
A series of contemporary music programmes will be held to introduce works which have not been performed often in Vietnam during the 20th century, showcasing the development of diverse musical styles.
Artists will provide an overview of the musical language of different countries around the world during the 20th century, from Japan to Eastern and Western Europe and America.
Goethe-Institut Director Wilfried Eckstein said the “Reconnect” project is expected to create opportunities for online trans-national meetings between artists in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will also provide financial support for dialogue and production cooperation between Vietnamese and German artists in the fields of music, video art and performance.
The project may be expanded with the participation of other European countries, he noted.
German artists participating in the project have expressed a wish that even though the pandemic remains a complex issue, the cooperation, creativity, and dialogue between artists from the two countries will be maintained.
The first “Music of the 20th century” concert was held on March 22, while the second is scheduled for April 19./.