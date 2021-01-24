At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The annual music show “Truong Sa Spring”, the ninth of its kind, was held in Hanoi on January 23 to honour strong will and aspiration of officials and soldiers who are safeguarding sea and island sovereignty of the nation.



Throughout its eight editions, the electronic newspaper Dang Cong San Viet Nam (Communist Party of Vietnam) raised over 50 billion VND (2.17 million USD) from organisations and businesses, which were used to donate tens of houses, hundreds of saving books and valuable gifts to naval staff and their families.



The organising board hoped that organisations and individuals will continue joining hands to safeguard Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.



Participants at the event were treated with songs and dances praising seas, island and the nation./.