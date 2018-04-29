Israeli singer Achinoam Nini (Source: AJMF)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Israeli Embassy in Vietnam held a music show by famous Israeli singer Achinoam Nini (Noa) in Hanoi on April 28 evening in celebration of the 70th anniversary of National Day of Israel and the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



Speaking at the event, Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar said bilateral ties have thrived over the past years, especially over the past decade. The countries have closely worked in the application of advanced technologies in agriculture, health care, education, innovation and start-ups.



Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology and Chairman of the Vietnam – Israel Inter-Governmental Committee Chu Ngoc Anh lauded Israel for scoring successes in the national construction and development over the past seven decades and wished that Israeli people would make greater achievements in the national development and contribute to peace and development in the region and the world.



Anh described Israel as one of Vietnam’s important partners in the Middle East over the past 25 years.



He reaffirmed the Vietnamese government and people’s desire to further strengthen ties with Israel.



Participants also enjoyed guitar performances by Israeli artist Gil Dor.-VNA