Hanoi (VNA) – A special music show marking the 80th anniversary of the “Outline of Vietnamese Culture”, the first platform on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam, is scheduled to be held at Hanoi Opera House on February 28 evening.



Themed “Outline of Vietnamese Culture – Historical imprints”, the 70-minute event will be directed by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong and conducted by the Department of Performing Arts.



It will see performances by artists of the Vietnam Contemporary Art Theater in collaboration with the Central Science and Documentary Film Studio, the Vietnam National Academy of Music, the Vietnam Dance Academy, the Ministry of Public Security’s drum troupe, the Ministry of National Defence’s ritual art troupe, the Hanoi University of Culture and the National University of Arts Education.



Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said it will be not only an art show but also a political and cultural event.



In 1943, by applying Marxism and the guidelines of the Party and leader Nguyen Ai Quoc, Party General SecretaryTruong Chinh wrote the Outline on Vietnamese Culture (also known as the 1943 Outline on Culture), stressing that the content, nature, organization and development orientation of a cultural revolution can only be associated with the national liberation revolution and a cultural revolution can be realized when the political revolution has succeeded.



The document defined that Vietnamese culture, consisting of ideology, learning, and arts, “will be liberated by the democratic revolution and freed from shackles and could catch up with the world's neo-democratic culture”./.