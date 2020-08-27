A river in Vietnam (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Musician Do Phuong, deputy head of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, said on August 27 that he and his co-performers have released a music video (MV) calling for the community protection of rivers, many of which are disappearing.



The song “Hat cho nhung dong song” (Sing for Rivers) is presented in the MV by Meritorious Artist Ploong Thiet, a singer of the Military Theatre.



The non-profit project also saw the participation of musician Phan Cuong and director Anh Quan.



Phuong said images of damaged and polluted rivers, including Ngu Huyen Khue in his hometown of Bac Ninh province, inspired him to write the song.



He hopes the project will contribute to environmental protection efforts in society as a whole.



Phuong is renowned for musical pieces encouraging people to say no to alcoholic beverages while driving and cheering up doctors at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, among others./.