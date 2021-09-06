– A music video entitled “Nhung thien than ao trang” (Angles in scrubs) has been released to encourage medical workers in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.The MV is made by two singers from the central province of Nghe An, spotlighting efforts and sacrifice by medical workers who are working hard to stamp out the pandemic.It features images of doctors and nurses in the COVID-19 fight as well as the tradition of mutual support of Vietnamese people in hard times.