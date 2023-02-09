Musical adapted from world-famous children's book to hit the stage in Hanoi
A scene from the musical Totto-chan, the Little Girl at the Window, staged by the junior cast of the Hanoi Arts for Youth. (Photo courtesy of HAY)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Seventy children will hit the stage to put on another performance of the musical Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window on the last weekend of February at the Youth Theatre in Hanoi.
Adapted from a book by Japanese writer Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, the musical is an art project conducted by the Hanoi Arts for Youth (HAY).
Artists of the HAY have composed the entire score and 13 songs for the musical, which 70 school students will perform. The young cast rehearsed for five months before the premiere last December. The debut received much applause from the audience thanks to the excellent acting of the cast, who all captured their characters very well.
Published in 1981, Totto-chan, the Little Girl at the Window is an autobiographical memoir by Japanese television personality and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Tetsuko Kuroyanagi. Set in Japan, it is a story of education against the backdrop of World War II.
Written like a journal, the book describes the school's day-to-day activities and experiences that leave a lasting impression on the book’s main character, the six-year-old Totto-chan. In simple, beautiful language, the author captures the innocence and inquisitiveness of the child trying to understand the world.
The book has been translated into English, Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Italian, German, Russian, Vietnamese, and many other languages.
The stage production developed by the HAY is Vietnam’s first-ever musical adapted from the book.
Production Manager Hoang Thi Thu Huong said: “Being the first group in Vietnam to adapt the musical from the book, we need to compose the entire the music and songs for the stage production. We are very happy that the audience, including many children have greeted the musical.”
HAY was founded in October 2017, consisting of people wishing to offer children an arts education and build self-confidence in public.
The group has implemented several musicals for children, adapted from world-famous literature works such as Nobody’s Boy (originally titled Sans famille) by French writer Hector Malot and The Witches by British author Roald Dahl.
So far, HAY has staged about 40 shows. More than 1,000 school students have involved in different art projects by HAY.
Audience in Hanoi can enjoy the musical Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at The Window at the Youth Theatre in Hanoi on February 24 and 25.
For the tickets, dial the hotline 0812 790 118 or inbox HAY fanpage www.facebook.com/hanoiartsforyouth./.