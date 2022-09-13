The show will feature more than 150 artists, actors and crews. (Source: VNOB)

– The Vietnam National Opera & Ballet (VNOB) will bring back the musical “Les Miserables” to the stage at the Hanoi Opera House for two nights of September 29-30.After 10 sold out shows, VNOB's musical "Les Miserable”s has made a great impact on the public as well as professionals. It won 14 awards in the National Music and Dance Festival 2021 in Hai Phong city.The musical is adapted from the novel of the same name by the great writer Victor Hugo. In order to keep the spirit of the classic, "Les Miserables" will be performed in English with Vietnamese subtitle on a LED screen.Performances of the musical will come under the baton of conductor Dong Quang Vinh. The familiar melody associated with the fate of the main characters will be performed by well-known Vietnamese artists such as Dao To Loan, Huy Duc, Trinh Thanh Binh, The Tung Lam, Anh Vu, Bui Thi Trang, Tran Trang and Huong Diep.The show will feature more than 150 artists, actors and crews. It will also have the participation of international choir Hanoi Voices and performers from various countries./.