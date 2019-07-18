A musical adapted from the French novel Nobody’s Boy is being staged at the Youth Theatre in Hanoi. Notably, Nobody’s Boy is performed in English.

Organised by the group Hanoi Art for Youth, the show is aimed at introducing famous literary works to Vietnamese audiences.

After a year preparing and six years practising, 140 amateur actors chosen from some 500 children around Hanoi portray the favourite characters in the novel on the capital’s theatrical stage.

A French novel by Hector Malot, Nobody’s Boy tells the wandering life of the orphan Rémy who has no relatives and lives with his adopted mom in a remote rural area. He joins the animal circus group of elderly Vitalis to perform around the country.

After the death of his old leader, Rémy continues to travel and perform with the troupe. The story has a happy ending when the boy suddenly finds his lost family and lives happily ever after. - VNA