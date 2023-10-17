Culture - Sports Cultural space of Vietnam's 54 ethnic groups presented on “digital museum” A collection of hundreds of high-quality photos depicting the culture and life of 54 ethnic minority groups across Vietnam is being on display for the first time on the global digital platform, Google Arts & Culture.

Culture - Sports Binh Thuan to set Guinness record for Vietnam's largest kite The south central province of Binh Thuan will hold a kite festival from October 22-29, during which a Guinness record for the largest kite in Vietnam will be set.