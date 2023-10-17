Musical programme held to mark Vietnam-UK diplomatic relations
The West End Musicals was held in the central city of Da Nang on October 16 by the UK Embassy and General Consulate as part of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – UK diplomatic relations.
UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew described the event as an opportunity to popularise the UK’s standout cultural straits among Vietnamese people, while deepening the bilateral ties, improving mutual understanding and beginning dialogues for cooperation in various fields.
He expressed his hope that Da Nang people will get a deeper understanding of the UK culture and people, making a contribution to consolidating the friendship between the two countries.
Laying stress on the sound Vietnam – UK strategic partnership with enhanced political trust, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh said that the musical is among the highlights in the bilateral cultural exchanges which have been promoted to enhance friendship and mutual understanding.
Over the past time, Da Nang and the UK have maintained delegation exchanges, and carried out a wide range of cooperation programmes, he added.
At the event, domestic and international friends were dazzled with the musical performances staged by Impact Theatre Saigon, including Lion King, Wicked, Les Miserables, and MAMA MIA./.