Culture - Sports Hanoi’s most romantic street in autumn Phan Dinh Phung Street is known as one of the most romantic roads in Hanoi, with ancient dracontomelum trees along the sidewalks. The road is especially nice in the autumn, when the trees shed leaves.

Culture - Sports Project preserving French-style ancient villas in Hanoi Hanoi has a host of rich urban heritage sites, including the former French Quarter. Hoan Kiem District, in partnership with authorities from France’s Ile-de-France region, is conducting a project to conserve a French-era villa as part of efforts to conserve urban heritage.

Culture - Sports Bac Ninh province works to preserve, promote cultural heritage Over the past years, the northern province of Bac Ninh, known for its rich and long-standing culture, has taken steps to preserve and bring into play local cultural heritage, with the engagement of the political system, organisations, and locals.

Culture - Sports Festival highlights unique culture of Dao ethnic group Myriad cultural, sporting, and tourism activities are taking place from October 6 to 8 in the northern province of Thai Nguyen as part of the second national Dao Ethnic Culture Festival, to promote the unique traditional culture of the Dao people.