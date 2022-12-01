Must-see museums in Hanoi
The Vietnam National Museum of History ranks first in Vietnam’s network of socio-historical museums. Its functions include scientific research, archaeological excavation, and the collection, storage, inventory, preservation, display, introduction, and promotion of the value of documents and artifacts about the history of Vietnam. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The Hanoi Museum holds more than 70,000 documents and artifacts in various materials showcasing the history of thousands of years of Thang Long-Hanoi. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The Vietnam Military History Museum is one of six national museums and the first in the military museum network. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology regularly displays artifacts from Southeast Asian culture, offering a glimpse of Asia and the world. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The Vietnam Women’s Museum is established to preserve documents, memorabilia, and evidence of historical periods to educate future generations. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The Vietnam Museum of Nature is hidden deep inside the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, at 18 Hoang Quoc Viet, Cau Giay, Hanoi. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Bat Trang Pottery Museum displays unique ceramic products and stores samples from research to create final products. (Photo: Vietnam+)