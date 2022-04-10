Must-see UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Sites in Vietnam
-
The UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary, 70 km southwest of Da Nang, is a popular destination for tourists, along with the World Heritage Site of Hoi An ancient town and the World Biosphere Reserve of Cham Island. My Son is a complex of 70 religious tower temples, built from the 4th to the 13th centuries. (Photo: VNA)
-
My Son Sanctuary has been well preserved since it was built thousands of years ago during the prosperous Champa Kingdom. (Photo: VNA)
-
Doan Gate, one of the main entrances to the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi, was built under the Le Dynasty and renovated under the Nguyen Dynasty. The central sector of the Citadel was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010. (Photo: VNA)
-
Flag Tower is one of the most iconic symbols of Hanoi, located within the Thang Long Imperial Citadel. (Photo: VNA)
-
The ancient town of Hoi An was recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1999, and has preserved its cultural values as a busy trading port dating back 400 years. (Photo: VNA)