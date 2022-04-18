MV of 31st SEA Games’ official song to make debut
The music video of the official song for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), “Let’s Shine”, will officially make debut at 8pm on April 18, according to the regional sports event’s organising committee.
The song by composer Huy Tuan is about the people born with a mission to strive for new summits and leave behind difficulties on their journeys by passion and extraordinary efforts, and with support from friends. They together shine in the welcoming and hospitable atmosphere of host Vietnam.
The song by composer Huy Tuan is about the people born with a mission to strive for new summits and leave behind difficulties on their journeys by passion and extraordinary efforts, and with support from friends. They together shine in the welcoming and hospitable atmosphere of host Vietnam.
Since the official song was launched, its audio record, sung in Vietnamese and English by well-known artists like Tung Duong, Van Mai Huong, Ho Ngoc Ha, Isaac, and Den Vau, has attracted a large number of listeners on digital platforms, the organising committee said.
Inspired by memorial moments of the 22nd SEA Games in 2003 - the first of its kind to be held in Vietnam, the MV recounts the feeling of pride at that time and then gradually rolls out a picture of Vietnam on the thresholds of the 31st SEA Games.
It arouses the national pride, the lofty spirit of sport, and the youth’s endeavour to move forwards so as to shine together “for a stronger Southeast Asia” - the theme of the 31st SEA Games.
The Games is scheduled to take place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities from May 12 to 23. It features 40 sports and 526 sets of medals and is expected to welcome 10,000 participants from 11 Southeast Asian countries./.