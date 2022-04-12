My Dinh National Stadium in full swing for SEA Games 31
My Dinh National Stadium is a multi-use stadium in Nam Tu Liem district, Hanoi. It has a capacity of more than 40,000 and is the centrepiece of Vietnam’s National Sports Complex. (Photo: VNA)
It was officially opened in September 2003 and was the main venue for SEA Games 22 held later that year, hosting the opening and closing ceremonies as well as the men’s football tournament and track and field events. (Photo: VNA)
So far, My Dinh National Stadium has basically completed facilities for SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)
My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi will host the semi-finals and final of the SEA Games 31 football tournament as well as track and field events. (Photo: VNA)
