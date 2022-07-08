My Dinh National Stadium: Preparations are in full swing for SEA Games 31
My Dinh National Stadium is a multi-use stadium in Nam Tu Liem district, Ha Noi capital. It has a capacity of more than 40,000 and is the centrepiece of Viet Nam’s National Sports Complex. The My Dinh National Stadium of Vietnam is ranked among the top five stadiums in Southeast Asia in an article recently posted on the homepage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), according to the Viet Nam Football Federation. The stadium is a multi-purpose venue with an exact capacity of 40,192 seats. It is located in the National Sports Complex, approximately 10 kilometres west of the centre of Hanoi capital. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
It was officially opened in September 2003 and was the main venue for the 22nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 22), held later that year, hosting the opening and closing ceremonies as well as the men’s football tournament and track and field events. It opened in 2003 for SEA Games 22 and was a key venue in hosting AFC Asian Cup matches in 2007. Also making the AFC’s top regional arenas are Stadium Australia in Sydney, Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Indonesia’s Jakarta, Malaysia’s national stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur, and Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand’s Bangkok. The AFC states that stadiums are more than just iconic architectures. They are homes for clubs, fans and - in some cases - the home venue for national teams. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
