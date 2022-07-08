My Dinh National Stadium: Preparations are in full swing for SEA Games 31

My Dinh Stadium in Ha Noi will host the semi-finals and final of the SEA Games 31 football tournament as well as track and field events. The My Dinh National Stadium of Vietnam has been ranked among the top five stadiums throughout Southeast Asia in an article recently posted on the homepage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), according to the Viet Nam Football Federation. The stadium is a multi-purpose venue with a capacity of 40,192 seats. It is located in the National Sports Complex, approximately 10 kilometres west of the centre of Hanoi. AFC states that stadiums are more than just iconic architectures. They are homes for clubs, fans and - in some cases - the home venue for national teams. (Photo: Vietnamplus)