My Khe one of the most attractive beaches on planet

With its long sandy beach, and blue, clear water, My Khe in Da Nang city was voted by Forbes magazine as one of the six most attractive beaches on the planet.
VNA
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 16:29:00
Print
Van Trinh Cave in Ninh Binh province
Muong Tinh cave in Dien Bien province
Can Tho among world's most beautiful canal cities
Ha Tien boasts huge potentials for tourism
My Khe Beach – A gem of Da Nang
Hoi An - charming ancient city in central Vietnam
So Kien Basilica– Ha Nam’s oldest church
Cat Ba island - A pearl of northern Vietnam