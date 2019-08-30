Friday, August 30, 2019 - 19:49:19

Travel

My Khe one of the most attractive beaches on planet

With its long sandy beach, and blue, clear water, My Khe in Da Nang city was voted by Forbes magazine as one of the six most attractive beaches on the planet.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Van Trinh Cave in Ninh Binh province

Van Trinh Cave in Ninh Binh province

Muong Tinh cave in Dien Bien province

Muong Tinh cave in Dien Bien province

Can Tho among world's most beautiful canal cities

Can Tho among world's most beautiful canal cities

Ha Tien boasts huge potentials for tourism

Ha Tien boasts huge potentials for tourism

My Khe Beach – A gem of Da Nang

My Khe Beach – A gem of Da Nang

Hoi An - charming ancient city in central Vietnam

Hoi An - charming ancient city in central Vietnam

So Kien Basilica– Ha Nam’s oldest church

So Kien Basilica– Ha Nam’s oldest church

Cat Ba island - A pearl of northern Vietnam

Cat Ba island - A pearl of northern Vietnam

Others