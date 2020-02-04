Myanmar aims to export 2.5 million tonnes of rice this fiscal year
Illustrative image (Source: customstoday.com.pk)
Hanoi (VNA) - Myanmar has set a target of exporting 2.5 million tonnes of rice in present fiscal year 2019-2020 which started in October.
The country exported 986,345 tonnes of rice and broken rice, earning over 282.9 million USD as of January 10, according to the Myanmar Rice Federation (MRF).
From October 1, 2018 to January 10, 2020, Myanmar pocketed 245 million USD from the export of over 842,342 tonnes of rice via sea routes while 144,002 tonnes of rice valued at 37.8 million USD were exported through border gates.
During the period, 29 percent of Myanmar's rice and broken rice were shipped to China, EU member states and African countries.
From 2018 to 2019, the country exported more than 2.35 million tonnes of rice and broken rice worth 709.6 million USD./.