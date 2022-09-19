Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Myanmar Airways International (MAI) began operating the first flight from Yangon, Myanmar, to Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport on September 19.



Accordingly, the Myanmar airline will run two return flights on Mondays and Fridays with a flight time of two hours.

At the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)

From September 22, MAI will continue tapping Yangon-Ho Chi Minh City route with one return flight every Thursday, mostly using Airbus A320.



With the presence of MAI, the Noi Bai International Airport now hosts 57 international and domestic airlines carrying passengers and cargo, linking Hanoi with 60 foreign and 17 domestic destinations.



It is also negotiating with airlines from Asia and Europe to expand air transport markets this winter and next spring./.