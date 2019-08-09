An area affected by landslides in Mutama Township, Mon State. (Source: internet)

- At least 15 people were killed in a landslide caused by heavy monsoon rain in Mon state, Myanmar, on August 9, according to the Myanmar Fire Services Department.According to authorities landslide took place as the mountainside of Ma-lat mountain collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Paung township in the state. Twenty eight people were rescued alive, but it is difficult to confirm the number of casualties in the disaster.Earlier, the Mon State Government Office said the landslide buried ten houses and swept away residents in Paung township.Caused by heavy monsoon rainfall, Paung, Mawlamyine, Mudon, Thanbyuzayat, Kyaikmaraw and Ye townships were flooded.-VNA