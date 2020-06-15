Myanmar attracts over 4.1 billion USD foreign investment in 8 months
Foreign enterprises have poured over 4.1 billion USD into Myanmar in the first eight months of fiscal year 2019-2020 (starting October 2019), according to figures issued by the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) on June 15.
Illustrative image (Photo: mmtimes.com)
The Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) gave the investment licences to 178 foreign enterprises from October 1, 2019 to May 31.
During the period, power sector attracted most investment capital with over 1.67 billion USD, followed by real estate and manufacturing sectors.
From FY 1988-89 to FY 2019-20, the MIC gave the nod to 2,015 foreign enterprises, with investment capital of over 85.9 billion USD.
Power sector took 26.60 percent of foreign investment, followed by oil and gas sector with 26.51 percent and manufacturing with 14.11 percent.
Singapore, China and Thailand are leading investors in Myanmar./.