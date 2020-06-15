World Singapore’s unemployment rate hits decade high The latest labour market report released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) reveals that the country’s unemployment rate in the first quarter of 2020 hit 2.4 percent, the highest in a decade.

World Singapore’s GDP forecast to fall 5.8 percent in 2020 The Singapore economy is predicted to contract by 5.8 percent in 2020, according to a survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released on June 15.

ASEAN ASEAN, RoK officials discuss COVID-19 cooperation Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Lim Jock Hoi and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kang Kyung-wha had phone talks on June 15 to discuss ways to boost cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Thailand goes 21 straight days with no new coronavirus cases Thailand has gone 21 straight days with no new COVID-19 cases recorded on June 15, keeping the total number of infections in Thailand at 3,135 with 58 deaths.