ASEAN Earthquake jolts off central Indonesia The Indonesian Agency for Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics reported that a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province on February 14, but did not leave damage or casualties.

World Japan backs ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific Japan will take the lead in supporting the mainstreaming of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), affirmed Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa in a video message sent to the Commemorative Symposium for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation held in Indonesia on February 13.

World Laos, Cambodia foster bilateral cooperation Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen, who is on an official visit to Laos, on February 13 agreed to work together to further enhance bilateral ties for the benefit of the two countries and their people.

World Thailand's economy predicted to grow positively Thailand’s economy could grow faster than forecast this year as a revival in tourism quickens, while the pace of monetary tightening to stave off inflationary pressures remained reasonable, according to Thai Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.