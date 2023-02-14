Myanmar bomb blast kills three
An explosion at a train station in Myanmar’s southern Bago province on February 13 killed three people An explosion at a train station in Myanmar’s southern Bago province on February 13 killed three people and injured nine others, according to a statement from the information agency under the State Administration Council of Myanmar.
Illustrative image. (Photo: Shutterstock)Hanoi (VNA) – An explosion at a train station in Myanmar’s southern Bago province on February 13 killed three people and injured nine others, according to a statement from the information agency under the State Administration Council of Myanmar.
The blast happened at about 12:20 local time in Nyaunglebin town of Bago.
One man and one woman were killed instantly, while three men and seven women were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The investigation into the cause of the explosion is now underway./.
One man and one woman were killed instantly, while three men and seven women were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The investigation into the cause of the explosion is now underway./.