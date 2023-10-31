Myanmar, China work to ensure border security
Minister for Home Affairs of Myanmar Lt-Gen Yar Pyae (L) met with Chinese Minister for Public Security Wang Xiaohong in Naypyidaw on October 30. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Myanmar's media on October 31 reported that representatives of its government and of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security have had a discussion on ensuring peace along the countries’ shared border.
As reported by the local Global New Light newspaper, Minister for Home Affairs of Myanmar Lt-Gen Yar Pyae met with Chinese Minister for Public Security Wang Xiaohong in Naypyidaw on October 30.
The officials discussed peace and stability in the border area and ways to cooperate in enforcing the law and ensuring security./.