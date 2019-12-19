Myanmar Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services visits Vietnam
At the meeting between Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defence Services, is on an official visit to Vietnam from December 18-22 at the invitation of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army.
His visit aims to enhance the traditional friendship, better mutual understanding and trust between the two countries and armies, and seek measures to boost cooperation in the time ahead. This is the third trip to Vietnam by Min Aung Hlaing in his position as the Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defence Services.
On December 19, Min Aung Hlaing had a meeting with Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich during which he affirmed to do his utmost to promote traditional relations between the two countries and armies for the sake of the two peoples.
Minister Lich spoke highly of the outcomes of the talks between Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of Defence, saying that Vietnam and Myanmar have effectively carried out multilateral and bilateral agreements, and expanded cooperation in the fields of training, communications, military medicine, and exchange of young officers.
He described the Telecom International Myanmar, a joint venture between the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, Myanmar military and several partners, as a highlight in the cooperative ties.
Minister Lich expressed his hope Myanmar will support and share experience with Vietnam when the country plays the role as the ASEAN Chair 2020.
Earlier, Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a welcome ceremony for, and held talks with Min Aung Hlaing, during which he said the latter’s visit will contribute to developing traditional friendship between the two armies and the two countries as a whole into a more result-oriented and effective manner.
Both countries have enjoyed a sound friendship, which has been treasured by generations of leaders and peoples, Giang said, underlining Vietnam always attaches importance to deepening the ties with Myanmar for benefits of both peoples as well as for peace, stability, cooperation and development of the ASEAN Community and the world.
Giang and his Myanmar guest said that the military cooperation has been unceasingly developed, with positive results seen in delegation exchanges, language training and medical medicine.
In the coming time, both sides will continue carrying out their cooperative agreements, promoting the efficiency of the joint working group, as well as accelerating the organisation of the first defence policy dialogue.
Regarding multilateral cooperation, they agreed to support each other at multilateral forums and issues of mutual interest, particularly at regional defence-military cooperative mechanisms such as the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM Plus./.