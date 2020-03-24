World Laos sees decline in trade due to COVID-19 Laos saw a decline in export-import turnover in February mainly due to the impact of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

World Cambodia raises fines for traffic violations five times The Cambodian government has decided to raise fines for traffic violations five times in order to ease road traffic congestion.

World COVID-19 outbreak makes Singapore Airlines cut 96 percent of capacity Singapore Airlines (SIA) will cut 96 percent of its scheduled capacity until the end of April as border controls around the world are tightened over the past days to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.