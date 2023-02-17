World SEA Games 32: Cambodia launches crowdfund for national team With the support of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC), KhmerCare and its partners have launched a 1 million USD crowd-funding campaign to support Team Cambodia as it prepares for the 32nd SEA Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games, which Cambodia will host for the first time in its history.

World Malaysia-China trade hits record high in 2022 Two-way trade between Malaysia and China reached a record high of 203.6 billion USD in 2022, according to Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

ASEAN ASEAN launches integrated river management project A project on reducing pollution and preserving environmental flows in East Asian Seas through the Implementation of Integrated River Basin Management (IRBM) was launched in Manila by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to develop practical and innovative ways for communities, industries and governments to work together to revitalise the region’s rivers.

World Climate change response an inevitable path of sustainable development: ambassador The implementation of climate change response and green energy transition is an inevitable path of sustainable development, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, told the UN Develop Programme (UNDP)’s high-level dialogue on development priorities in the Asia-Pacific in 2023 held on February 16.