Myanmar confiscates narcotics worth over 7.5 mln USD
Myanmar seized a large haul of narcotics worth over 15.92 billion kyats (over 7.5 million USD) in Shan state, according to a release from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on February 16.
Illustrative image (Photo: BBC)
The seized included 580 kg of methamphetamine (ICE), 27.4 million stimulant tablets, four tons of caffeine and related materials, and four cars.
Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotic police raided two houses in Tachilek town of eastern Shan state on February 13 and confiscated the narcotic drugs, it said.
Police arrested a suspect who was charged under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law.
Further investigations are underway, it added./.