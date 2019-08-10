A road was seriously damaged due to monsoon rains in Mon state. (Photo: VNA)

The death toll from a landslide caused by monsoon rains struck Ye Pyar Kone village, Mon state of Myanmar, on August 9 rose to 22.According to authorities, the landslide took place as the mountainside of Ma-lat mountain collapsed due to heavy rainfall. It buried 16 houses and swept away many residents.So far the rescue team has found 22 bodies and 47 injured people. The number of missing people is believed to be up to 100.Caused by heavy monsoon rainfall, many localities in southern Myanmar like Paung, Mawlamyine, Mudon, Thanbyuzayat, Kyaikmaraw and Ye townships were flooded, affecting the lives of local people. Some schools were also temporary closed. - VNA