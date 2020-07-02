World Cambodia, Thailand discuss border reopening to recover economy Cambodia and Thailand have discussed the possibility to reopen international border gates to lift the economic deadlock caused by travel restriction measures to curb the COVID-19 spread.

World Indonesian capital extends large-scale social restrictions amid COVID-19 Indonesia’s Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan on July 1 announced that the capital is extending its transitional travel restrictions in the city by 14 days and tightening supervision of traditional markets and train services.