Myanmar extends entry restrictions for travellers to end of January
Myanmar extends temporary entry restrictions for all visitors to the end of January. (Photo: EPA/EFE)
Hanoi (VNA) - Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 30 decided to extend temporary entry restrictions for all visitors to the end of January.
The ministry issued an announcement of extending the period of precautionary restriction measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, which will expire on December 31.
The extension will also be applied to the temporary suspension of all types of visas and visa exemption services, the ministry said.
According to the Ministry of Health and Sports, Myanmar reported 123,470 COVID-19 cases with 2,664 deaths as of December 30.
Some 106,121 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far./.