World Russian President extends New Year greetings to Vietnam Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 30 extended his greetings to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong on the occasion of the New Year 2021 and Vietnam’s coming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday. ​

World Jakarta wants 10,000 electric buses by 2030 Jakarta-owned bus operator Transjakarta has an ambitious plan to expand its electric bus (e-bus) fleet to 10,000 units over the decade as the city tries to push for cleaner air.

World Thailand bans gatherings over COVID-19 fears The Government of Thailand has banned all gatherings "posing risk of disease transmission", except for household meetings and government activities, effective immediately in COVID-19-hit areas.