World Indonesia export-import revenue plummets in July A Reuters poll announced on August 14 showed that Indonesia’s exports and imports may have plummeted in July, following an improvement a month prior, with global trade still reeling under the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

World Indonesian President seeks basic healthcare reforms Indonesian President Joko Widodo has highlighted the need to undertake basic healthcare reforms in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Malaysian economy shrinks most in more than two decades Malaysia’s economy has contracted the most since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago, due to impacts of global trade crisis and tough measures taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

World Chinese firm invests 2.6 billion USD in lithium battery production in Indonesia Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) of China poured around 38.59 trillion IDR (2.6 billion USD) in the development of the electric vehicle battery industry of Indonesia, according to Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan.