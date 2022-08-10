World Malaysia launches five national technology roadmaps Malaysia’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) has launched five national technology roadmaps to intensify efforts to become a technology developer, reducing dependence on foreign technology and labour.

ASEAN Indonesia may lose more than 36.6 billion USD due to climate change Without the right policies, climate change could cause potential economic damage of up to 544 trillion rupiah (more than 36.6 billion USD) for Indonesia in the 2020 – 2024 period, according to the country’s Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas).

World Thailand moves to attract investors The Thai Government on August 9 approved the allocation of 165ha of land in the Eastern Airport City project to create a free-trade zone within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), in a bid to attract investors and businessmen.

World Thailand to import shrimps from Ecuador, India Thailand will import over 10,500 tonnes of sea shrimps this year to ease a shortage at processing plants under a decision made on August 8 at the first meeting of the shrimp board with 21 members representing the Government as well as shrimp farmers and processors.