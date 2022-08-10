Myanmar has two new protected public forest areas
Myanmar has recently designated two new public forest areas in the western state of Chin's Paletwa Township and in the west-central region of Magway's Gangaw Township.
According to Xinhua news agency, the Southeast Asian nation’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation announced they consist of the 4,988 acres Paletwa and the 8,400 acres Pawle-Watchipa forest in Gangaw.
The designation of the protected areas aims at conserving watershed areas, mitigating climate change, protecting biodiversity, ensuring soil conservation and fulfilling the needs of local residents, the ministry said.
A total of 11 protected forest areas have been designated across the country so far this year, according to Maung Maung Kyaw, a director of the Forest Department.
In the 2020-2021 fiscal year, Myanmar had a total of 67,559.66 square miles of reserved forest and protected public forest areas, or about 25% of the country's national territory, official data showed./.
