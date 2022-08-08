Myanmar issues new guidelines for tourist visa application
Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced new terms and conditions for tourist visa application given a low number of COVID-19 infections in the Southeast Asian country.
Myanmar resumed its commercial flight services in April after more than two years of suspension due to the pandemic.
Under the new guidelines, tourists are required to provide proof of full vaccinations, a colour photo that was taken within three months and a passport that is valid for six months to their visa application.
As per the new terms and conditions, a visa applicant, who has children aged under 7 on the same passport, is required to put the child's name and birth date in the minor section of the application form.
Only passport holders are eligible for the visa application, and all applicants should abide by Myanmar's laws and not interfere in the internal affairs of Myanmar, the ministry's statement said.
Currently, tourist visa holders are only allowed to enter Myanmar through Yangon International Airport, and they are requested to present the required documents announced by the Ministry of Health during their entry.
The period of stay, which starts from the date of arrival in Myanmar, is a maximum of 28 days. The visa is allowed for a single entry, and re-entry will require a new visa, according to the ministry.
Myanmar recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases on August 5, bringing the total tally to 614,170, the health ministry's data showed./.