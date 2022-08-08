World Thailand confirms first female monkeypox case Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) on August 5 announced the discovery of the fourth confirmed monkeypox case in a 22-year-old woman, the first female infection found in the country.

ASEAN Indonesian economy posts higher growth in Q2 Indonesia’s economy expanded 5.44 % in the second quarter of 2022, up slightly from the 5.01% growth recorded in the first quarter according to Statistics Indonesia.

World Malaysia to stop building coal plants from 2040 The Malaysian government will stop building coal power plants starting in 2040, and shift its focus toward clean and renewable energy, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s department in charge of economy Mustapa Mohamed.

World UK police announce identities of Vietnamese citizens reported missing in Manchester fire Greater Manchester Police on August 4 officially announced the identity of four Vietnamese citizens who had been reported missing in a blaze on May 7 in Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater Manchester.