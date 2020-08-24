Politics PM attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the virtual third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting on August 24, together with high-ranking leaders from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and China.

ASEAN Australian firms urged to explore opportunities in ASEAN Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism, and Investment Simon Birmingham called on Australia’s business community to explore more opportunities in the ten ASEAN member states during a webinar held over the weekend.

ASEAN ASEAN senior officials convene online meeting The 38th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Energy (SOME 38) took place online on August 24 to review a series of activities and prepare for the upcoming 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM).

World China to prioritize Mekong countries in COVID-19 vaccine supply Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to give priority to providing COVID-19 vaccines to Mekong countries once it is developed and ready to use, according to Chinese news agency Xinhua.