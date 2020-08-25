Myanmar military extends suspension of operation against armed groups
Myanmar soldiers walk past a flood-damaged road in Swar town of Myanmar's Bago region on August 30, 2018 (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Myanmar military will extend the suspension period of military operation against armed groups for one more month.
According to the military’s statement on August 24, the non-operation period, previously set to expire on August 31, it will be extended until September 30, to carry out the prevention and control of COVID-19 as a national duty and to effectively implement the Union Accord Part III, which was signed at the fourth session of the Union Peace Conference-21st Century Panglong.
During the period, all military actions are suspended in military command areas, excluding those where the government designated terrorist groups are residing.
The fourth session of the Union Peace Conference-21st Century Panglong concluded in the Myanmar capital of Nay Pyi Taw on August 21.
On the final day of the three-day conference, delegates signed the Union Accord Part III, comprising three parts relating to the implementation of Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA), post-election activities, and basic federal principles.
The peace conference was held in August 2016, May 2017 and July 2018.
A total of 51 federal-related basic principles were inked in the second and third sessions of the union conference.
Ten ethnic armed organisations have signed the NCA with the government since the agreement was initiated in October 2015./.