State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The fourth session of the Union Peace Conference-21st Century Panglong concluded on August 21 with the signing of the third part of the Union Accord in the Myanmar capital of Nay Pyi Taw.



On the final day of the three-day conference, delegates signed the Union Accord Part III, comprising of three parts which are a framework agreement on the implementation of Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA).



Fifteen agreed points were inked under the framework agreement on NCA implementation, eight points under the post-2020 activities and five points under the principle guidelines for the establishment of a democratic federal union, respectively.



In the concluding remarks, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, in her capacity as chair of the National Reconciliation and Peace Centre, stressed the need of continuing dialogues and exchange of views to find solutions among the stakeholders in the peace process in post-election as well as in post-2020.



The peace conference was held in August 2016, May 2017 and July 2018.



A total of 51 federal-related basic principles were inked in the second and third sessions of the union conference.



Ten ethnic armed organisations have signed the NCA with the government since it was initiated in October 2015./.