Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Myanmar media said on May 4 that five were killed and another seriously injured in a parcel bomb blast in the south of the country.



The blast occurred on May 3 in a village in Western Bago, killing a local former parliamentarian from the National League of Democracy, three police officers and one civilian.



On May 1 evening, the State-run broadcaster gave details of at least 11 explosions in the past 36 hours, mostly in Yangon, adding that no deaths have been recorded and there have been no claims of responsibility for the explosions./.