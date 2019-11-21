In the first nine months of 2019, bilateral trade was estimated at 708 million USD, a year-on-year rise of 8.5 percent. Vietnam exported over 530 million USD worth of products to Myanmar.



Vietnam is ranked seventh among 50 countries and terriroties investing in Myanmar with 25 projects worth over 2.16 billion USD. So far, more than 200 Vietnamese businesses have been operating in Myanmar under various forms.

VNA