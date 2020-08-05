Myanmar's Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement has provided aid for street children from Mandalay and Yangon region during COVID-19 pandemic (Illustrative photo: www.frontiermyanmar.net)

Hanoi (VNA) - Myanmar's Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement has provided aid for street children from Mandalay and Yangon region during COVID-19 pandemic under a project plan regarding preventive measures and response to COVID-19, according to a ministry's official.

U Swan Yi Ya, director of the vulnerable group section under the Rehabilitation Department, said the ministry initiated this project in 12 townships of Yangon region and six townships of Mandalay region to protect street children from the COVID-19 by cooperating with development partners.

A total of 265 street children including their families from Yangon region and 200 households which have street children from Mandalay region were provided with 14 types of basic food items, he said.

By providing basic food items to the street children and their families, it will solve the problem of living somehow, he added.

Myanmar had reported 355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths as of August 5 morning, according to figures released by the country’s Health and Sports Ministry./.