Myanmar seizes drugs, equipment worth 27 million USD
Illustrative image (Source: FreeToday)
Hanoi (VNA) - Myanmar soldiers swooped on several illicit drugs labs to seize nearly 27 million USD of narcotics, chemicals and equipment, military newspaper The Myawady said on March 2.
Troops raided several sites over the weekend in Kutkai township of eastern Shan state, the newspaper reported.
They found around 18 million tablets, about 33kg of heroin and 281 barrels of acid alongside other equipment.
Myanmar's drug production activities are mainly in Shan state. High-grade crystal meth -- often known as ice -- is smuggled out of the country to lucrative markets as far away as Seoul in the Republic of Korea (RoK), Tokyo in Japan or Sydney in Australia.
According to a study by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Southeast Asia's crime gangs are netting more than 60 billion USD a year.
Myanmar seized an estimated 374 million USD worth of drugs in 2019./.