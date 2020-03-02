World Thailand’s tourism seriously affected by COVID-19 The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has cut its estimate for international arrivals to Thailand to 33 million in 2020, down 3 million from the latest target and nearly 7 million compared to the record figure of 39.8 million recorded last year.

World Thailand MotoGP postponed, Qatar MotoGP cancelled due to COVID-19 The second MotoGP race of the season, which was scheduled to take place in Thailand later this month, will be postponed due to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) epidemic, Thai Deputy Prime Minister cum Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on March 2.

World China prioritises supplying raw garment materials to Cambodia An official of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce has revealed that China may prioritise fulfilling Cambodia’s immediate demand for raw materials to enable local factories to continue operating, Khmer Times reported.

World Malaysia, India aim to repair ties Malaysia and India will work on improving ties that turned sour under former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and badly affected palm oil trade between the countries, Reuters reported on March 1, quoting officials from both nations.