World Thailand approves two stimulus packages to revitalise domestic tourism The Thai cabinet on June 30 approved two stimulus packages worth 22.4 billion THB to revitalise domestic tourism which has been left reeling from the COVID 19 lockdown.

World Many foreign companies relocate facilities to Indonesia Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo announced on June 30 that seven foreign companies had confirmed plans to relocate production facilities to Indonesia, mostly from China.

World Indonesian province declares state of emergency over forest fires A state of emergency over land and forest fires was declared in Central Kalimantan province of Indonesia on June 30, following the finding of over 700 hotspots and wildfires in some local areas.