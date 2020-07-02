Myanmar seizes large haul of narcotic drugs
Myanmar authorities seized a large haul of narcotic drugs in the eastern Shan state during their operation near Yaypusan village in Tachileik township earlier this week.
A policeman checks on seized drugs during the drug destruction ceremony marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Yangon, Myanmar on June 26, 2020. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Myanmar authorities seized a large haul of narcotic drugs in the eastern Shan state during their operation near Yaypusan village in Tachileik township earlier this week.
About 1.9 million of stimulants worth over 2.9 billion kyats (2.1 million USD), 20 kg of stimulants worth 300 million kyats (214,285 USD) and materials used in making drugs were confiscated.
Further investigation is underway to capture the suspects under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law.
According to the latest statistics released by the Myanmar President's Office on June 29, a total of 1,210 drug-related cases have been recorded across the country, while 1,869 people have been charged in connection with the cases since the Drug Activity Special Complaint Department was formed on June 26, 2018./.