World Vietnam – attractive destination for investment: Thai newspaper Vietnam is one of the best growing economies in the Southeast Asian region and the country has become an attractive destination for investment from all over the globe, according to an article recently posted on the Bangkok Post.

World Thailand: 2004 tsunami victims commemorated A ceremony to commemorate victims of 2004 earthquakes and tsunamis, the most severe in the world history, took place at Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Memorial Park, Phang Nga province of Thailand on December 26.

World Indonesia remembers 2004 tsunami victims A memorial was held on December 26 in the Indonesian province of Aceh for the victims of the Indian Ocean tsunami 15 years ago, one of the worst disasters in history.