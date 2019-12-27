Myanmar – Thailand trade hits over 770 million USD
The trade value between Myanmar and Thailand has reached nearly over 773 million USD in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, according to the country’s Ministry of Commerce.
Illustrative image (Source: internet)
Hanoi (VNA) - The trade value between Myanmar and Thailand has reached nearly over 773 million USD in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, according to the country’s Ministry of Commerce.
From October 1 – December 13, Myanmar earned over 544 million USD from exports to Thailand, while it spent 229 million USD to import from the country.
In the reviewed period, the Htee Khee border gate between the Myanmar and Thailand reported the largest volume of trade, with 411 million USD. It was followed by the Myawady border gate with 221.6 million USD.
The ministry said in the 2018-2019, the two-way trade hit over 5.4 billion USD, with exports valuing at 3.3 billion USD.
Myanmar exported farm and aquaculture products to Thailand and imported cosmetics, food, machine, cement and fertiliser./.