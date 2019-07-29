Foreign tourists in Myanmar (Photo: paragkhanna)

Hanoi (VNA) – Myanmar authorities will grant visa-on-arrival to visitors from six more countries starting October 1, according to a latest release of the country’s Hotels and Tourism Ministry.



Travellers from Australia, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain and Switzerland will be allowed to enter Myanmar through international airports of Yangon, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw, the ministry's release said.



Xinhua news agency reported that the move is a follow-up of exemption of visa for holidaymakers from the Republic of Korea and Japan and introduction of visa-on-arrival for those from China.



The prior relaxation of visa restriction on Asian tourists has significantly prompted the increase of tourist arrivals in Myanmar in the first six months of 2019 to 2.14 million, up 420,000 compared with the same period last year.



Myanmar attracted over 3.55 million foreign visitors in 2018, during which China topped the list of Asian travellers, followed by Thailand.



The authorities are exerting efforts to attract more foreign tourists, targeting over 7 million visitors by 2020. -VNA