World Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) held a webinar on conflicts in the East Sea and current challenges and threats on June 20, attracting around 30 leading experts and scholars in Asian-Pacific-related issues in Russia.

World Thailand signs U-Tapao airport city deal Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on June 19 presided over a contract signing between the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and BBS Joint Venture to develop U-Tapao International Airport and the Eastern Airport City Project.

World Thai Health Minister volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine test Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has volunteered to be the first person to be injected with an experimental Thai-made COVID-19 vaccine, according to Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.

World ADB helps strengthen water supply infrastructure in Philippines' capital The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on June 19 said it has approved a 126 million USD loan to support the construction of a 15-km water transmission pipeline aimed at helping secure water supply for nearly 13 million residents in the Philippine capital region.