ASEAN Indonesia targets 2,000 vocational training centres in 2020 The Ministry of Manpower of Indonesia has set a target to establish 2,000 community-based vocational training centres (BLK) across the nation in 2020, as part of the efforts to boost the workers’ competency.

ASEAN Philippines overcomes Typhoon Phanfone’s consequences Competent authorities and people of the Philippines are working to overcome aftermaths of Typhoon Phanforne, which killed 28 people and left 12 other missing after hitting the country’s central part on December 24.

World Cambodia’s real estate market in 2020 unforeseeable: experts The 2019 real estate market in Cambodia has been growing due to increasing demand from both local and international buyers across different property types, the Khmer Times cited experts as saying.

ASEAN Vietnam helps increase ASEAN’s prestige in int’l arena Vietnam will successfully perform its role as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, helping the bloc increase its prestige and position in the international area, according to Professor Aleksius Jemadu, Senior Lecturer at Pelita Harapan University.