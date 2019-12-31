Myanmar’s border trade with neighbours surges
Myanmar’s border trade with neighbouring countries reached about 2.4 billion USD as of December 20 in present fiscal year 2019-2020 which started from October 1.
Myanmar’s border trade with neighbouring countries reached about 2.4 billion USD as of December 20 in present fiscal year 2019-2020 which started from October 1 (Source: mmbiztoday.com)
Hanoi (VNA) – Myanmar’s border trade with neighbouring countries reached about 2.4 billion USD as of December 20 in present fiscal year 2019-2020 which started from October 1.
According to the latest figures released by the Myanmar Commerce Ministry, the country earned 1.68 billion USD from the export to foreign countries through border gates in the reviewed period while its border import reached 720 million USD.
This fiscal year’s border trade increased over 615.9 million USD, compared to the same period of last fiscal year 2018-2019.
During the nearly three-month period, China’s Muse border checkpoint registered with most trade value of 1.27 billion USD which included 841 million USD in export and 432 million USD of import.
Myanmar mainly conducts border trade with neighbouring China through Muse, Lweje, Chinshwehaw, Kanpikete and Kengtung, with Thailand through Tachilek, Myawady, Kawthoung, Myeik, Hteekhee, Mawtaung and Maese.
Border trade is also conducted with Bangladesh through Sittwe, Maungtaw and with India through Tamu, Reed and Thantlang border checkpoints, respectively.
About 80 percent of Myanmar’s foreign trade is done through sea-borne trade and the country's maritime trade reached over 5.96 billion USD during the period, the ministry's figures said.
Myanmar mainly exports agricultural products, animal products, marine products, minerals, forest products, manufacturing goods and others while capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods are imported to the country./.
According to the latest figures released by the Myanmar Commerce Ministry, the country earned 1.68 billion USD from the export to foreign countries through border gates in the reviewed period while its border import reached 720 million USD.
This fiscal year’s border trade increased over 615.9 million USD, compared to the same period of last fiscal year 2018-2019.
During the nearly three-month period, China’s Muse border checkpoint registered with most trade value of 1.27 billion USD which included 841 million USD in export and 432 million USD of import.
Myanmar mainly conducts border trade with neighbouring China through Muse, Lweje, Chinshwehaw, Kanpikete and Kengtung, with Thailand through Tachilek, Myawady, Kawthoung, Myeik, Hteekhee, Mawtaung and Maese.
Border trade is also conducted with Bangladesh through Sittwe, Maungtaw and with India through Tamu, Reed and Thantlang border checkpoints, respectively.
About 80 percent of Myanmar’s foreign trade is done through sea-borne trade and the country's maritime trade reached over 5.96 billion USD during the period, the ministry's figures said.
Myanmar mainly exports agricultural products, animal products, marine products, minerals, forest products, manufacturing goods and others while capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods are imported to the country./.