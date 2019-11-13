Myanmar’s naval vessel visits Vietnam
Officers and sailors of Naval Region 4 visit the 1501 - UMS Moattama amphibious transport dock of the Myanmar Navy (Photo: www.qdnd.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 1501 - UMS Moattama amphibious transport dock of the Myanmar Navy arrived at the Cam Ranh International Port of the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on November 12, starting a three-day visit to Vietnam.
The vessel, carrying more than 100 officers and sailors led by Colonel Thei Htoo, is captained by Lieutenant Colonel Aung Myo Hlaing.
During their stay, the crewmembers are scheduled to pay courtesy visits to leaders of Khanh Hoa province and Naval Region 4 High Command, and join friendly sport activities with officers and sailors of Naval Region 4.
In addition, the two countries’ navies will visit each other’s vessels.
The visit aims to further strengthen the friendship, cooperation and mutual trust between Vietnam and Myanmar in general and the countries’ armed forces and navies in particular./.
