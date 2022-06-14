NA adopts Law on Mobile Police, two resolutions on June 14
An overview of the session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly adopted the Law on Mobile Police and two resolutions on June 14, the 17th working day of its third sitting.
In the morning, the Law on Mobile Police was approved with 454 votes out of 474 deputies participating in the voting.
The NA deputies also voted on a resolution on the establishment of a specialized supervision team on the mobilization, management and use of resources for COVID-19 prevention and combat and the enforcement of policies and laws on grassroots and preventive medicine. The resolution went through with 469 votes out of 475 deputies voting.
The resolution on the establishment of a specialised supervision team for the implementation of NA resolutions regarding the three national target programmes was adopted with 465 supporting votes out of 471 deputies casting votes.
Later on the day, the NA debated the draft law on implementing democracy at grassroots level, and the draft law on prevention and combat of domestic violence (revised).
On June 15, the NA is scheduled to vote on a resolution approving the 2020 State budget balance, and the draft laws on cinematography (revised) and emulation and commendation (revised). The bill on oil and gas (revised) and a draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies will also be tabled for discussion./.