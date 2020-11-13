At the session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 14th National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution on central budget allocation for 2021 during its ongoing 10th session in Hanoi on November 13.

Of 451 lawmakers present, 449 voted in favour, or 93.15 percent.

According to the resolution, total central budget revenue is to surpass 739.4 trillion VND (31.9 billion USD) while local budget revenue will hit 603.9 trillion VND (26 billion USD).



Total central budget spending is to stand at over 1 quadrillion VND (43 billion USD).

The Government will allocate State budget funds for ministries, central agencies and localities to implement policies and projects under national target programmes.

The legislature assigned the Government to instruct ministries, centrally-run cities and provinces, and central agencies to allocate Stage budget funds in order of priority, in line with the Law on Public Investment and resolutions of the NA and its Standing Committee./.